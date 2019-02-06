Drakkar Human Resources looking for full time CDL A Driver

WOODHAVEN, Mich - Job Title

CDL A Driver

Company Name

Drakkar Human Resources

Location

Woodhaven, MI

Job Type

Permanent, Full Time

Job Summary

OUR OFFER:

Up to $1310 per 5 day work week

401K Company Program Matching up to 4%

Performance & Safety bonuses based on miles

$1500 Sign on bonus

Paid border crossings, stops, delay & wait time

Paid orientation & continual training

Home daily

Pin-to Pin, No touch freight

Paid vacation and holidays (Vacation Time increases with tenure)

Medical and Dental insurance

Full-time and Part-time positions available

Responsibilities and Duties

Operate a Class A CDL vehicle

Drive in US & Canada

On Time delivery of freight

Attention to safety on and off the road

Qualifications and Skills

Minimum of 1 year CDL A experience

Able and willing to run to Canada

Valid FAST or CDRP Card or ability to use one (cost will be reimbursed)

Drakkar is committed to and fully supports the principle of Equal Employment Opportunity

How to apply

Contact

Shelley Marlatt, Talent Acquisition Specialist, Call 1-844-330-0606 OR Text 519-358-3641

