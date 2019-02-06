Drakkar Human Resources looking for full time CDL A Driver

WOODHAVEN, Mich - Job Title
CDL A Driver
Company Name
Drakkar Human Resources
Location
Woodhaven, MI
Job Type
Permanent, Full Time
Job Summary
OUR OFFER:
- Up to $1310 per 5 day work week
- 401K Company Program Matching up to 4%
- Performance & Safety bonuses based on miles
- $1500 Sign on bonus
- Paid border crossings, stops, delay & wait time
- Paid orientation & continual training
- Home daily
- Pin-to Pin, No touch freight
- Paid vacation and holidays (Vacation Time increases with tenure)
- Medical and Dental insurance
- Full-time and Part-time positions available
Responsibilities and Duties
- Operate a Class A CDL vehicle
- Drive in US & Canada
- On Time delivery of freight
- Attention to safety on and off the road
Qualifications and Skills
- Minimum of 1 year CDL A experience
- Able and willing to run to Canada
- Valid FAST or CDRP Card or ability to use one (cost will be reimbursed)
Drakkar is committed to and fully supports the principle of Equal Employment Opportunity
How to apply
Contact
Shelley Marlatt, Talent Acquisition Specialist, Call 1-844-330-0606 OR Text 519-358-3641
