SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The Godfather Bistro and Cigar Bar in Shelby Township is hiring for different positions.

Those who are interested can bring their resumes and apply in person on Saturday, Nov. 10 and Sunday, Nov. 11 between 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the location.

The Godfather Bistro and Cigar Bar of Shelby Township is located on 23 Mile Road between Schoenherr Road and Hayes Road.

