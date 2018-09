Job Title

Gutter Installer

Company Name

Gutter Grate

Location

Troy, MI

Job Type

Full Time

Job Summary

Gutter installer will train all that is needed is a great attitude. Will provide all equipment.

Responsibilities and Duties

Install gutters on clients' homes daily.

Qualifications and Skills

Good with your hands

Able to lift 75-100 pounds

Reliable transportation

How to apply

Call Ray Leggett at 248-330-0003

