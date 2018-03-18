HIRING EVENT: G & A Cleaning seeks to fill janitorial crew, supervisor positions

Job Title

Janitorial crew, supervisor and area supervisor

Location

Holiday Inn Hotel and suites, 30000 Van Dyke, Warren MI 48093

Job Type

Part time, evening

Job Summary -- G & A Cleaning, Inc. is having a hiring event!

We are looking for janitorial workers, crew leaders and area supervisor for our Detroit location.

When: Wednesday, March 21

Where: Holiday Inns and Suites

30000 Van Dyke, Warren, MI 48093

Time: 9:00 am to 5:00 pm.

PLEASE BRING RESUME, ID AND COPY OF SS CARD

Must pass background and drug test

Responsibilities and Duties

Reliable transportation, punctual. Attention to detail

Qualifications and Skills

Preferably one year experience

