HIRING EVENT: G & A Cleaning seeks to fill janitorial crew, supervisor positions

Job Title
Janitorial crew, supervisor and area supervisor
Location
Holiday Inn Hotel and suites, 30000 Van Dyke, Warren MI 48093
Job Type
Part time, evening
Job Summary -- G & A Cleaning, Inc. is having a hiring event!
We are looking for janitorial workers, crew leaders and area supervisor for our Detroit location.
When: Wednesday, March 21
Where: Holiday Inns and Suites
30000 Van Dyke, Warren, MI 48093
Time: 9:00 am to 5:00 pm.
PLEASE BRING RESUME, ID AND COPY OF SS CARD
- Must pass background and drug test
Responsibilities and Duties
- Reliable transportation, punctual. Attention to detail
Qualifications and Skills
- Preferably one year experience
