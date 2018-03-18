Jobs

HIRING EVENT: G & A Cleaning seeks to fill janitorial crew, supervisor positions

 Job Title

Janitorial crew, supervisor and area supervisor

Location

Holiday Inn Hotel and suites, 30000 Van Dyke, Warren MI 48093

Job Type

Part time, evening

Job Summary -- G & A Cleaning, Inc. is having a hiring event! 

We are looking for janitorial workers, crew leaders and area supervisor for our Detroit location. 

When: Wednesday, March 21 
Where: Holiday Inns and Suites 
30000 Van Dyke, Warren, MI 48093 
Time: 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. 

PLEASE BRING RESUME, ID AND COPY OF SS CARD 

  • Must pass background and drug test

Responsibilities and Duties

  • Reliable transportation, punctual. Attention to detail 

Qualifications and Skills

  • Preferably one year experience 

