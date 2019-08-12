HVAC installer needed at Oxford Companies

© Brandpoint

Job Title

HVAC installer II

Company Name

Oxford Companies

Location

Ann Arbor, MI

Job Type

Full time, hourly

Job Summary

Oxford Companies is currently seeking a detail-oriented team player to fill the HVAC installer position. This person will be primarily responsible for installing, repairing, replacing and maintaining HVAC systems for homes and businesses. The installer position receives a competitive base salary and bonus structure; comprehensive health care coverage, including dental and vision, life, long-term, and short-term disability insurance; a 401(k) plan with employer match; paid time off; paid holidays; an employee share program; paid parking; on-site gym access; and training and development opportunities

Responsibilities and Duties

Install HVAC systems in residential and commercial sites. Design, fabricate and install various ducts and duct fittings as needed. Respond to HVAC related emergency building maintenance calls as required and in a timely manner. Identify maintenance risks on equipment; ensure compliance with equipment standards and with OSHA. Diagnose electrical and mechanical faults for HVAC systems. Complete work orders, properly record all work performed and work hours, attach applicable receipts and return to the maintenance department each day; ensures proper documentation is left for residents.

Qualifications and Skills

High school diploma or GED required

Must have good mechanical aptitude

Understands basic refrigeration cycle, to include: identifying components in refrigeration circuit, understanding basics of how each component works

Understands basic electron theory, how electricity travels, AC and DC currents, single phase and three phase circuits

Understands the process of treating air so as to simultaneously control its temperature, humidity and distribution

Understands basic heating cycle to include: identifying components in heating system

Must be able to maintain and clean the following equipment: heat pumps to 5-ton, split systems to 5-ton, packaged units to 95-ton, ductless splits, electric motors, light commercial furnaces, boilers, burners and related controls (oil and gas), various types of water pumps, intake and exhaust fans, unit heaters (hot water, steam and electric)

Must be proficient in cleaning units, examining heat exchangers, changing belts and filters, and confirming unit operations

Ability to work with a team and also work well independently, as well as being both respectful and efficient in all work

Strong communication skills and time management skills

Strong ability to document by completing all necessary packing slips, invoices and job related forms.

A professional attitude in dealing with customers

Ability to operate tools and equipment, as well as complete daily preparation of the parts for each day's activities

A valid driver's license; company vehicle will be provided

How to apply

Apply on the careers page.



Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.