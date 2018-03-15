Job search strategy and research tips

Trying to find a job is in itself a full-time job for which you're not getting paid.

That's why you absolutely must make sure you are diligent and have a strong strategy in place. Sure, you're keeping your resume up-to-date, but that's not enough. You need to make sure your search strategy is up-to-date and refined.

According to Michigan State University's Career Network, your job search and research strategy should include:

A list of 5-10 organizations with whom you are most interested in working. Obviously you will want to focus most of your attention on these organizations and work to meet people at the organization and what they want to achieve (their goals).

Create a second list of organizations you have some interest in.

Keep a log of research and activities, so you know whom you’ve called, when, and next steps. It’s embarrassing to call someone twice because you forgot that you already called, or not to call at all when someone asked.

That third bullet point is very important. You absolutely MUST keep track of the companies and people with whom you have been in contact. Whether it was an email, a phone call, or a meeting in person, you will want to make sure you have jotted down a date and time of contact.

You do not want to look unorganized or forgetful. Hiring managers likely have a lot of resumes and candidate emails coming their way. If you want to stand out, be the person who can help the hiring managers remember when and how they first heard about you.

Search criteria

Next is refining your actual search criteria. This is where you have to be realistic about your skills, passion, your ability to relocate and whether the type of job is the right fit.

Here are a few bullet points to keep in mind as you begin your search:

Geographic location

Application of skill set

Connection to interest/passion

Fit with work values

Compatibility with personality

You might be desperate to find work now, meaning you'll settle for something that pays the bills. That's fine, for now.

However, if you're thinking long-term, those five bullet points will mean a lot to your happiness in the future. They also mean a lot to your employer who definitely does not want to hire someone who isn't committed to the position.

Good hiring managers want to hire someone who will be happy working in the position because they know happiness means productivity. It also means they don't have to go back to searching for candidates. Keep in mind the hiring process can be just as stressful for managers as the search process is for candidates.

Stay connected to job posting sites

The Internet cannot be your only resource for job hunting. However, it can be an extremely useful one and a place to start. It's also where you can keep in contact with employers and have jobs come to you.

How do you get jobs to come to you? Well, there are entire recruiting organizations dedicated to sending out job listings. Some of these organizations will tailor daily email blasts to you based on the search criteria you offer them.

Moreover, make sure you are staying connected to local job posting sites -- such as ClickOnDetroit.com/jobs -- for news about regional job fairs.

ClickOnDetroit also has a special Facebook group -- click here to join -- where we are working to connect employers to job seekers.

Stay positive

This is a process that can really get you down. I once did a series of panel interviews with a company that stretched over a 5-week period. I thought for sure I had landed the job, but after the fourth interview I never got the call back.

Do not let this type of setback ruin your positive outlook! Always look on the bright side: At least you're landing the interviews, and you're learning.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.