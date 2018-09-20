Kohl's to hire 90,000 seasonal employees as the holidays approach

Kohl's will be hiring 90,000 seasonal employees in preparation for the holidays, the department store announced Thursday.

A seasonal hiring day will be held at select stores October 20.

"Whether individuals are looking to begin a career in retail, earn additional money for the holidays, or maximize their savings with great discounts this holiday season, Kohl’s has a variety of positions available for interested candidates," the company says.

For more information, visit kohlscareers.com/hiring.

