Lawn and Landscape Crew Assistants wanted

Job Title

Lawn & Landscape Crew Assistants

Location

Farmington Hills, Mich.

Job Type

Hourly

Job Summary

Continuum Services is looking for Experienced Lawn and Landscape Crew Assistants to work out of the Farmington Hills location. These are full time positions with 40+ hours a week. Health Insurance available after 90 days. We are a rapidly growing company with room for advancement.

Responsibilities and Duties

Working on projects of various sizes and complexity, performing various landscaping/grounds care functions

Maintaining multiple landscape sites under the guidance of a supervisor

Shrub trimming

Flower installation

Mulch installation

Tree Installation

Lawn Crew Assistants - ($12.00-$15.00 per hour) -- Pay will be based on skill level and experience.

Minimum Qualifications

2+ years experience required in Commercial Mowing/Grounds Care

Able to line trim, able to edge, able to blow hard surfaces clean

Must be able to run hydraulic and belt driven walk behind and zero turn lawn mowers

Responsibilities and Duties

Include assisting the Lawn Crew Foreman on projects of various sizes and complexity, performing various landscaping/grounds care functions which will include turf cutting and weekly maintenance

Ability to assume the Lawn Crew Foreman's role when needed

We are also looking for:

Landscape Assistants - ($12.00-$16.00) Pay will be based on skill level and experience.

Minimum Qualifications

Knowledge of landscape construction and installation techniques

2+ years of experience in commercial landscaping (construction or maintenance)

How to apply

Send Resume to Robert@Merithall.com or text 586-610-1681 for more information.

