Lawn and Landscape Crew Assistants wanted

Job Title
Lawn & Landscape Crew Assistants
Location
Farmington Hills, Mich.
Job Type
Hourly
Job Summary
Continuum Services is looking for Experienced Lawn and Landscape Crew Assistants to work out of the Farmington Hills location. These are full time positions with 40+ hours a week. Health Insurance available after 90 days. We are a rapidly growing company with room for advancement.
Responsibilities and Duties
- Working on projects of various sizes and complexity, performing various landscaping/grounds care functions
- Maintaining multiple landscape sites under the guidance of a supervisor
- Shrub trimming
- Flower installation
- Mulch installation
- Tree Installation
Lawn Crew Assistants - ($12.00-$15.00 per hour) -- Pay will be based on skill level and experience.
Minimum Qualifications
- 2+ years experience required in Commercial Mowing/Grounds Care
- Able to line trim, able to edge, able to blow hard surfaces clean
- Must be able to run hydraulic and belt driven walk behind and zero turn lawn mowers
Responsibilities and Duties
- Include assisting the Lawn Crew Foreman on projects of various sizes and complexity, performing various landscaping/grounds care functions which will include turf cutting and weekly maintenance
- Ability to assume the Lawn Crew Foreman's role when needed
We are also looking for:
Landscape Assistants - ($12.00-$16.00) Pay will be based on skill level and experience.
Minimum Qualifications
- Knowledge of landscape construction and installation techniques
- 2+ years of experience in commercial landscaping (construction or maintenance)
How to apply
Send Resume to Robert@Merithall.com or text 586-610-1681 for more information.
