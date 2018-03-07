Meijer begins hiring for Warren supercenter -- 300 positions available

Meijer is seeking candidates in all departments for its new store in Warren, Mich., which is expected to open this summer near the intersection of East 10 Mile and Schoenherr Roads.

The 300 positions available include clerks and cake decorators to customer service, cashiers, receiving and meat cutters.

Starting pay will be based on experience level and specific skills.

Meijer team members receive weekly pay, team member discounts and flexible schedules. They also have access to health insurance options and the opportunity for 401k retirement planning.

How to apply

Potential candidates should begin the hiring process by applying online at https://jobs.meijer.com/new-stores. Enter “Warren” in the location search field and click search. Hourly candidates can apply by clicking on the positions listed.

Meijer leadership will screen applicants within the next few weeks and selected candidates will be contacted to schedule in-person interviews.

