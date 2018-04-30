Metro Cab Detroit is hiring Cab Drivers for Detroit Metro Airport (DTW)

Job Title
Metro Cab Taxi Driver (IO)
More Headlines
Company Name
Metro Cab
Location
Taylor, MI
Job Type
Part Time/Full Time (Contract)
Job Summary
Metro Cab Detroit has immediate openings for:
- TAXI DRIVERS servicing Detroit Metropolitan Airport.
Candidates must be driven to provide the highest levels of customer service, as well meet the following guidelines:
- Valid State of Michigan drivers license and must be at least 23 years old for insurance purposes.
- Clean Driving / Criminal Background Check
- Extensive geographical knowledge of Southeastern Michigan
- Courteous with a professional attitude
- Must have passport and be able to cross into Canada
If interested you can also apply via email at: Metrocabhr@gmail.com
Responsibilities and Duties
Friendly, courteous transportation of Metro Cab clients throughout SE Michigan.
Qualifications and Skills
- Valid State of Michigan drivers license and must be at least 23 years old for insurance purposes.
- Clean Driving / Criminal Background Check
- Extensive geographical knowledge of Southeastern Michigan
- Courteous with a professional attitude
- Must have passport and be able to cross into Canada
How to apply
Please apply online at https://goo.gl/LDQ6ap
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.