Metro Cab Detroit is hiring Cab Drivers for Detroit Metro Airport (DTW)

Job Title

Metro Cab Taxi Driver (IO)

Company Name

Metro Cab

Location

Taylor, MI

Job Type

Part Time/Full Time (Contract)

Job Summary

Metro Cab Detroit has immediate openings for:

TAXI DRIVERS servicing Detroit Metropolitan Airport.

Candidates must be driven to provide the highest levels of customer service, as well meet the following guidelines:

Valid State of Michigan drivers license and must be at least 23 years old for insurance purposes.

Clean Driving / Criminal Background Check

Extensive geographical knowledge of Southeastern Michigan

Courteous with a professional attitude

Must have passport and be able to cross into Canada

If interested you can also apply via email at: Metrocabhr@gmail.com

Responsibilities and Duties

Friendly, courteous transportation of Metro Cab clients throughout SE Michigan.

Qualifications and Skills

How to apply

Please apply online at https://goo.gl/LDQ6ap

