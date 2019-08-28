Modernistic hosting on-site hiring event to fill multiple positions

Pexels.com

TROY, Mich. - Modernistic is hosting an on-site hiring event as the company is looking to fill multiple positions.

The event will be held Sept. 11 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. The hiring event will provide more information about available opportunities, the facility and the team.

Those who attend will be given the chance to interview and could leave the event with a job offer, according to a news release.

Modernistic is a cleaning and restoration company.

It's being held at Modernistic at 1402 Rankin Drive, Troy, MI 48083. The current openings include carpet cleaning technician, air duct cleaning technician, restoration technician and customer care representative.

