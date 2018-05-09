Planet Fitness hiring Fitness Trainer in Metro Detroit locations

Job Title

Fitness Trainer

Company Name

Planet Fitness

Location

Metro Detroit Locations

Job Type

Hourly, Full-Time

Job Summary

To perform all aspects of the Fitness Trainer job responsibilities according to Company policies, procedures and standards.

To assist, lead or facilitate a specific program or activity related to fitness for a group or individual instruction.

Ensure information is provided on proper procedures, techniques, and principles on safety, risk management and liability and Company policy.

To help and interact with Planet Fitness members to help them achieve their personal fitness goals through Design sessions, Body Parts sessions, 30 minute circuit instructional meetings, cardio equipment instructional meetings, etc.

May assist in ensuring facilities, equipment, and materials for Planet Fitness programs are maintained and in good working order.

Follows all Company standards, ensuring that the work shift contributes to the financial best interests of the Club.

All areas described here are representative of those an employee encounters while performing the essential functions of the job.

Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions of the job.

What we offer:

Great growth opportunities (we are taking over the PLANET!

A sparkling clean work environment (where we all pitch in to keep the club pristine!)

FREE Black Card Membership (inspiring you and your closest friend to be your best!)

A generous paid time off policy that is available on your start date and increases along with your tenure

Responsibilities and Duties

Personally follows and observes, all Company policies and procedures, rules, standards of conduct as outlined in the Employee Handbook and as directed by upper management.

Maintains a professional appearance and demeanor at all times.

Demonstrates desired behaviors and performance for achieving Planet Fitness Trainer goals.

Ensures that the Trainer classes, PE@PF classes, Design sessions, Body Part sessions, etc. are executed properly and per Planet Fitness standards and guidelines.

Ability to assist and instruct members on the 30 minute circuit session, cardio equipment, strength equipment, proper use and operation of all equipment, etc.

Properly executes preventative maintenance on equipment and assessment of equipment, as needed. Notifies management and/or technician of any equipment and/or maintenance concerns.

Ability to properly adjust exercise programs for individual members' health issues, i.e. obesity, hypertension, arthritis, age, injuries, etc.

Ability to safely apply the principals of exercise and training to individual and group fitness programs.

Ability to answer basic questions related to exercise science and refer members to appropriate sources of information.

Ensures proper compliance, through respectful interactions, by members of Planet Fitness policies, procedures, equipment use, etc.

Qualifications and Skills

Nationally recognized personal training certification (NASM, ACE, ACSM, NSCA, NCSF, or W.I.T.S) required (prior to hire, or within 90 days of hire).

Those who do not currently have a fitness training certification are eligible for our Fitness Trainer reimbursement program upon hire.

How to apply

Apply online at: https://www.planetfitness.com/careers

