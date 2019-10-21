Professional Delivery Service seeking Amazon delivery driver

Job Title
PDS Amazon Delivery Driver
Company Name
Professional Delivery Service
Location
Hazel Park
Job Type
Full time
Job Summary
Delivery associate delivering Amazon packages from Hazel Park Delivery Center. Ten-hour days, four days a week starting at $15.50 an hour
Qualifications and Skills
- GED or high school diploma
- 21 years or older
- 7 years clean background and drug free
- Clean driving record for last three years
How to apply
Open interviews at Northwest Activity Center at 18100 Meyers Rd., Detroit 48235 on Oct. 21 and Oct. 28 from 9 a.m. to noon. Or email your resume to info@professionaldeliveryservice.net.
