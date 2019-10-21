Professional Delivery Service seeking Amazon delivery driver

Those interested can attend open interviews Oct. 21 and 28. (WDIV)

Job Title

PDS Amazon Delivery Driver

Company Name

Professional Delivery Service

Location

Hazel Park

Job Type

Full time

Job Summary

Delivery associate delivering Amazon packages from Hazel Park Delivery Center. Ten-hour days, four days a week starting at $15.50 an hour

Qualifications and Skills

GED or high school diploma

21 years or older

7 years clean background and drug free

Clean driving record for last three years

How to apply

Open interviews at Northwest Activity Center at 18100 Meyers Rd., Detroit 48235 on Oct. 21 and Oct. 28 from 9 a.m. to noon. Or email your resume to info@professionaldeliveryservice.net.

