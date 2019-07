Quicken Loans has announced it recently finished the best quarter in its history and is currently hiring.

The company says it has 1,300 open positions at its headquarters in Downtown Detroit. They include mortgage bankers, underwriters, account executives, software engineers and paid interns.

If you're interested in applying for one of the open positions you can visit the company's website.

