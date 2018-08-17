Stonecrest Center hiring admission supervisor in Detroit

Job Title

Admission Afternoon Supervisor

Company Name

Stonecrest Center

Location

Detroit

Job Type

Full Time

Job Summary

This is a working supervisor position -- Master Level Clinician preferred but will be open to an RN with experience in admissions.

Mon - Fri, 1 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Responsibilities and Duties

Ensure processes are being followed

Responsible for quality indicators

Oversee walk-in process

Train new specialists on salesforce, HMS and MHWIN, and authorizations pre-certification process

Co-facilitate monthly department meetings

Identify training/staff and development

Review admissions for proper screenings and or training

Complete Admissions

Support the intake lead by:

Overseeing the reception area

Ensuring phone calls are answered properly

Ensuring guests are greeted properly especially during visiting time

Running reports

Filling in as needed

Ensuring adequate coverage

This position will work closely with the director in developing strategies for productivity and efficiencies.

Qualifications and Skills

Must be a licensed clinician -- MSW , LPC or RN

3-4 years admissions experience

3 years experience in supervisor capacity

How to apply

Apply online at stonecrestcenter.com/about/careers/

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.