Stonecrest Center hiring admission supervisor in Detroit

Job Title

Admission Afternoon Supervisor

Company Name

Stonecrest Center

Location

Detroit

Job Type

Full Time

Job Summary

This is a working supervisor position -- Master Level Clinician preferred but will be open to an RN with experience in admissions.

Mon - Fri, 1 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. 

Responsibilities and Duties

  • Ensure processes are being followed 
  • Responsible for quality indicators 
  • Oversee walk-in process 
  • Train new specialists on salesforce, HMS and MHWIN, and authorizations pre-certification process
  • Co-facilitate monthly department meetings 
  • Identify training/staff and development
  • Review admissions for proper screenings and or training
  • Complete Admissions 

Support the intake lead by:

  • Overseeing the reception area 
  • Ensuring phone calls are answered properly 
  • Ensuring guests are greeted properly especially during visiting time
  • Running reports 
  • Filling in as needed
  • Ensuring adequate coverage 

This position will work closely with the director in developing strategies for productivity and efficiencies.

Qualifications and Skills

  • Must be a licensed clinician -- MSW , LPC or RN 
  • 3-4 years admissions experience 
  • 3 years experience in supervisor capacity

How to apply

Apply online at stonecrestcenter.com/about/careers/

