Stonecrest Center hiring admission supervisor in Detroit

Job Title
Admission Afternoon Supervisor
Company Name
Stonecrest Center
Location
Detroit
Job Type
Full Time
Job Summary
This is a working supervisor position -- Master Level Clinician preferred but will be open to an RN with experience in admissions.
Mon - Fri, 1 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
Responsibilities and Duties
- Ensure processes are being followed
- Responsible for quality indicators
- Oversee walk-in process
- Train new specialists on salesforce, HMS and MHWIN, and authorizations pre-certification process
- Co-facilitate monthly department meetings
- Identify training/staff and development
- Review admissions for proper screenings and or training
- Complete Admissions
Support the intake lead by:
- Overseeing the reception area
- Ensuring phone calls are answered properly
- Ensuring guests are greeted properly especially during visiting time
- Running reports
- Filling in as needed
- Ensuring adequate coverage
This position will work closely with the director in developing strategies for productivity and efficiencies.
Qualifications and Skills
- Must be a licensed clinician -- MSW , LPC or RN
- 3-4 years admissions experience
- 3 years experience in supervisor capacity
How to apply
Apply online at stonecrestcenter.com/about/careers/
