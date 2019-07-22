Upcoming job fair taking place at Detroit Doubletree Hotel July 31

DETROIT - JobFairGiant.com has launched the You’re Hired! Live Streaming Broadcast featuring Michigan companies with immediate job openings.

The broadcast can be viewed live on the JobFairGiant.com Facebook, Twitter, Periscope, YouTube and Vimeo pages. JobFairGiant.com is the largest monthly job fair sponsor in Michigan the company has begun a full summer schedule of You’re Hired! Job Fair events to take place in several Metro Detroit cities. Visit the website for dates and locations at JobFairGiant.com



“We are using the power of word-of-mouth, social media and networking to reach candidates seeking full-time and part-time positions. Candidates are very excited to watch employers on our live broadcast and hear about the job opportunities available; it is refreshing to view company recruiters instead of reading about the position online.” – said, CJ Eason – Community Outreach Director for JobFairGiant.com



Interested candidates can plan to meet hiring recruiters at the You’re Hired! Job Fair happenings on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Doubletree Hotel 5801 Southfield Expressway in Detroit.



Information regarding the upcoming job fair is available on the company website at JobFairGiant.com or by calling 734-956-4550.



