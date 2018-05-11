Van Buren Electric hiring Journeyman Electrician in Plymouth

Job Title
Journeyman Electrician
Company Name
Van Buren Electric
Location
Plymouth, MI
Job Type
Full Time
Job Summary
Help Wanted for immediate full time Licensed Apprentice and Journeyman Electricians. Residential remodel and commercial electrical projects. Work for a well established electrical contractor in business for over 50 years in Plymouth MI. Competitive compensation & health insurance benefits!
Responsibilities and Duties
Electrical contracting services.
Qualifications and Skills
Licensed Apprentice or Journeyman Electricians
How to apply
Email Resume to vanburenelectric@hotmail.com
Call Craig @ (313) 910-8772
