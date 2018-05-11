Van Buren Electric hiring Journeyman Electrician in Plymouth

Job Title

Journeyman Electrician

Company Name

Van Buren Electric

Location

Plymouth, MI

Job Type

Full Time

Job Summary

Help Wanted for immediate full time Licensed Apprentice and Journeyman Electricians. Residential remodel and commercial electrical projects. Work for a well established electrical contractor in business for over 50 years in Plymouth MI. Competitive compensation & health insurance benefits!

Responsibilities and Duties

Electrical contracting services.

Qualifications and Skills

Licensed Apprentice or Journeyman Electricians

How to apply

Email Resume to vanburenelectric@hotmail.com

Call Craig @ (313) 910-8772

