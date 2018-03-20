Jobs

Warehouse jobs open in Wyandotte

Warehouse

Wyandotte

Full-Time

  • 10-plus Quality Inspector and Assembly Positions in Wyandotte, MI. 
  • Length: Indefinite Assignment 
  • Starting pay: $12.00 / Hour + pay increases at 3 and 6 months based on attendance and performance. 
  • Schedule: Full-Time 
  • Must be able to work both 12 Hour shifts, Rotating shift every two weeks. 
  • Day: 6:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m. 
  • Afternoon/Evening: 6:45 p.m. - 6:45 a.m. 
  • Every Other weekend off (3 day weekend)

  • Perform visual inspection and/or minor finishing and basic assembly of small auto molded parts. 
  • Required to work full shift in a fast pace environment. 
  • Must have the patience to sit for extended periods of time while performing job tasks. 
  • Must have with basic math skills and experience using measurement tools: rulers, gages, etc. 
  • Accurately record data into plants electronic database systems. 
  • Must be capable of lifting 30 lbs on a frequent basis. 
  • Must perform all duties in a safe manner following all rules and protocols. 
  • Frequent interaction with internal customers - No external customer interaction. 

  • Basic measurement tools; ruler and gages; Clippers, scrappers, Allen wrenches and powered hand carts. Interact with HMI and databases. 
  • Personal Protective Equipment 
  • Steel toe shoes/boots, hard hat, safety glasses, work gloves, hearing protection, and long pants. 

Manufacturing, Warehouse, General Labor experience preferred.

Option A: Apply directly online: www.KellyCareerNetwork.com -
Job Reference #US331PMC_24215794 

Option B: Send resume to MIRC795@KellyServices.com

