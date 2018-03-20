Warehouse jobs open in Wyandotte

Job Title
Warehouse
Location
Wyandotte
Job Type
Full-Time
Job Summary
- 10-plus Quality Inspector and Assembly Positions in Wyandotte, MI.
- Length: Indefinite Assignment
- Starting pay: $12.00 / Hour + pay increases at 3 and 6 months based on attendance and performance.
- Schedule: Full-Time
- Must be able to work both 12 Hour shifts, Rotating shift every two weeks.
- Day: 6:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m.
- Afternoon/Evening: 6:45 p.m. - 6:45 a.m.
- Every Other weekend off (3 day weekend)
Responsibilities and Duties
- Perform visual inspection and/or minor finishing and basic assembly of small auto molded parts.
- Required to work full shift in a fast pace environment.
- Must have the patience to sit for extended periods of time while performing job tasks.
- Must have with basic math skills and experience using measurement tools: rulers, gages, etc.
- Accurately record data into plants electronic database systems.
- Must be capable of lifting 30 lbs on a frequent basis.
- Must perform all duties in a safe manner following all rules and protocols.
- Frequent interaction with internal customers - No external customer interaction.
Equipment/Tools
- Basic measurement tools; ruler and gages; Clippers, scrappers, Allen wrenches and powered hand carts. Interact with HMI and databases.
- Personal Protective Equipment
- Steel toe shoes/boots, hard hat, safety glasses, work gloves, hearing protection, and long pants.
Qualifications and Skills
Manufacturing, Warehouse, General Labor experience preferred.
How to apply
Option A: Apply directly online: www.KellyCareerNetwork.com -
Job Reference #US331PMC_24215794
Option B: Send resume to MIRC795@KellyServices.com
