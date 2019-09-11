Wayne County Airport Authority hosts job fair on behalf of concessionaires

ROMULUS, Mich. - The Wayne County Airport Authority, which operates the Detroit Metro Airport, is hosting a job fair on behalf of its concessionaires.

The event runs from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday at Nomads, which is located at 10100 Middlebelt Road in Romulus.

Management teams from concessionaires are expected to be on site and available to interview candidates for full- and part-time positions in the McNamara and North terminals.

The following retail and restaurant locations have positions available:

EA Sports

Running Fit

Explore Afar

Cat Cora Tap Room

National Coney Island

Andiamo

Starbucks

Wendy's

McDonald's

Chick-fil-A

Staff from restaurants in the North Terminal will be on site to conduct interviews.

"One of the ways Detroit Metropolitan Airport contributes to our region's economy is by employing more than 17,000 workers," said Wayne County Airport Authority CEO Chad Newton. "If you want to join the team, meet people from all over the world and provide quality customer service, your next job may be right here at the airport."

To participate in the job fair, you must be at least 18 years old and you should bring two pieces of identification. That can include a state ID card or a driver's license and your original Social Security card or birth certificate with a seal.

Offers of employment are contingent on an airport background check.

"There are so many opportunities for employment and growth at DTW," said Julie Anders, vice president of AJA & Associates and joint venture partner. "Working at the airport offers a diverse platform for you to learn, grow and succeed. Attending the job fair may be the start of a new adventure."

For more information, job seekers should contact WCAA's Concessions team at (734) 942-3751, send an email to concessions@wcaa.us or text DTWJOBS to 31996.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.