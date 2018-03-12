Zamboni Operator needed at Eddie Edgar Ice Arena in Livonia

Job Title
Zamboni Operator
Location
Livonia, Michigan
Job Type
Full Time, Hourly
Job Summary
Experienced Full time Zamboni operator position, nights and weekends. We offer a competitive hourly rate and benefits.
Responsibilities and Duties
The qualified candidate will be responsible for ice maintenance, Ice resurfacing, skate sharpening, customer service during hours of operation, some building janitorial and general opening and closing procedures.
Qualifications and Skills
Qualified candidate must be experienced in Zamboni operations and ice maintenance. Knowledge of skate sharpening is a plus. Qualified candidates must have a current drivers license pass a background check, and drug testing.
How to apply
Apply in person at Eddie Edgar Ice Arena
33841 Lyndon St. Livonia, MI 48154
