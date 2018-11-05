Metro Detroit businesses offering incentives to get out the vote

DETROIT - If you are wondering whether you should vote Tuesday, we’ve got a pile of new reasons to make heading to the polls more worth it than ever.

Hundreds of thousands of people will head to the polls to cast their vote. Governor, Senate and House seats are up for grabs.

“All voters, residents within the Southeastern Metro Detroit area, we want to get them out to vote,” said Major Clora Jr. with Clora Funeral Homes.

Clora said they want to see everyone who’s registered to vote, to vote.

“We don’t want anything to hinder them from getting to vote. So if it’s transportation, let us, we’ll pick you up and take you to the polls,” said Clora.

In first class fashion, a limo will show up at people's doors and take them directly to your polling location without charging a dime. And after they vote they can get a free meal.

“Oh, we got some southern fried catfish, we got fried wings, favorite roasted chicken and some macaroni and cheese,” said Anthony Jackson, with Jackson’s Five Star Catering.

Jackson said that’s just some of the food on the menu for those who vote on Election Day.

“You go in and vote, you have your voter registration card and your voter sticker. It should be real big. We’re expecting about 4,000 people to come through,” said Jackson.

To schedule a ride, call Clora Funeral Homes at 313-733-4610.

For a free meal after voting, Jackson Five Star Catering is located at 1111 E. Nine Mile Road, Ferndale, Michigan 48220. The phone number is 248-629-1676.

