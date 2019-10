A New Jersey woman opened her purchase from makeup superstore Sephora to find a different kind of powder inside.

Christina Milano, a regular customer at the store, found a dollar bill folded up with a straw and what turned out to be cocaine inside her package.

But that's not all ⁠— also inside was a company ID for a Sephora employee.

There is no word on whether the employee was arrested.

