'Schuette, Hands Off My Healthcare' Michigan Democratic Party rally taking place Saturday in Detroit

DETROIT - A rally focusing on Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette and the Republican Party's "plans to eliminate health coverage from 680,000 Michiganders," according to a press release, is coming to Detroit Saturday afternoon.

The "Schuette, Hands Off My Healthcare" rally begins at noon at the Northwest Activities Center -- 18100 Meyers Road. The speaking program will start at 1:15 p.m. The rally is scheduled to end at 3 p.m.

Confirmed speakers include Lt. Governor candidate Garlin Gilchrist II, Attorney General candidate Dana Nessel, Secretary of State candidate Jocelyn Benson, candidate for Congress Rashida Tlaib, Congresswoman Brenda Lawrence and candidate for State Board of Education Tiffany Tilley.

The rally will feature free food, music, bounce houses and a pie-eating contest.

