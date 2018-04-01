1 dead, 1 injured after shooting at home on Detroit's east side

DETROIT - One person was killed and another was injured after a shooting Sunday on Detroit's east side.

Police said shots were fired through a rear window of a home in the 10700 block of Balfour Road about 4:50 a.m.

A 40-year-old woman was hit in the neck and died at the scene, police said. A 38-year-old man was struck in the ankle and is hospitalized in serious condition.

The shooter is unknown, police said, and the shooting remains under investigation/

