1 dead after struggle with Michigan officers, police say

WALLOON LAKE, Mich. - One person was shot and killed after an encounter with two officers overnight Saturday in Walloon Lake, according to Michigan State Police.

The shooting happened after a Charlevoix County deputy and Boyne City officer were dispatched around 12:33 a.m. Saturday to locate a suicidal person.

The investigation led officers to the corner of US131 and Springvale in Walloon Lake. Officers located the suicidal person around 2:20 a.m. Saturday. A struggle between the person and officers took place during the encounter, MSP said.

MSP says the person pulled out a firearm after being confronted by the officers. The officers fired at the person in response.

After the person was struck, officers provided first aid and called for medical assistance. Police said the person died after the encounter.

Neither of the officers were injured during the incident. The MSP Grayling Forensic Lab and Aviation Unit were called to assist with the ongoing investigation.

Police have not released the identity of the person.

