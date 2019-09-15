1 killed, 4 injured in St. Clair County motorcycle crash

CLYDE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - One person died and four others were injured in a crash involving multiple motorcycles in Clyde Township north of Marysville, police say.

The crash happened on Rabidue Road north of Rynn Road. Police believe the first motorcycle lost control while transitioning from a surface paved with blacktop to a road with loose gravel.

They were hit by another motorcycle trying to avoid them. One of the drivers was killed, and four others were transported to the hospital.

