BEAVER ISLAND, Mich. - At least one person was killed in a small plane crash in Northern Michigan.

WPBN reports the plane crashed in Beaver Island. Emergency crews responded to a report of a loud explosion near the Beaver Island Airport.

The U.S. Coast Guard discovered the plane in a heavily wooded area on the island.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

