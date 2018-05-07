11 children, 1 adult taken to hospital after falling ill at Warren house

WARREN, Mich. - Officials said 11 children and one adult are in the hospital Monday after being removed from a home in Warren.

Fire crews were called to a home on Jewett Avenue due to an unknown odor that made several people inside the house sick.

Police are still trying to figure out what caused the sickness.

Janique Thomas said her sister was watching the 11 children when they suddenly started getting sick, so she immediately took four of them to the hospital. All 11 children are younger than 11 years old, according to officials.

"I have no idea what's going on," Thomas said.

Thomas got a call at work, and when she returned home, the house was surrounded by several firefighters and police officers.

Local 4 cameras captured video of several children being put inside ambulances.

Crews are still investigating what happened inside the home.

"All of the kids are stable, and right now, we're just investigating to see if we can determine what may have caused this illness at this time," Warren Fire Commissioner Wilburt McAdams said.

Officials said a 3-month-old child is listed in critical condition.

Although they're not sure what caused the children to become sick, officials said they're starting to narrow down the possibilities.

