11 Michigan beaches closed for high bacteria levels

Some of the levels are due to runoff

By Ken Haddad

DETROIT - Several Michigan beaches are facing closures due to an increased bacteria level.

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality flagged 11 Michigan beaches for increased bacteria levels.

Some of the levels are due to runoff, while some are listed as unknown.

The 11 beaches listed are:

  • Torch Lake / Portage Canal / Lake Superior - Lake Linden Campground Beach    Houghton
  • Newburgh Lake - Newburgh and Sumac Pointes - Hines Park    Wayne
  • Bobcat Lake - Bobcat    Gogebic
  • Copper Harbor - Lighthouse Overlook    Keweenaw
  • Eagle Lake - Lakeland Estates    Oakland
  • Lake St. Clair - St. Clair Shores Memorial Park Beach    Macomb
  • Ross Lake - Beaverton City Park    Gladwin
  • Lake Chemung - Lake Chemung Outdoor Resort    Livingston
  • Sherwood Lake - Sherwood Park    Wayne
  • Belleville Lake - Van Buren Township Park    Wayne
  • Lake Huron - Holland Road Beach    St. Clair

