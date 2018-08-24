11 Michigan beaches closed for high bacteria levels

DETROIT - Several Michigan beaches are facing closures due to an increased bacteria level.
The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality flagged 11 Michigan beaches for increased bacteria levels.
Some of the levels are due to runoff, while some are listed as unknown.
The 11 beaches listed are:
- Torch Lake / Portage Canal / Lake Superior - Lake Linden Campground Beach Houghton
- Newburgh Lake - Newburgh and Sumac Pointes - Hines Park Wayne
- Bobcat Lake - Bobcat Gogebic
- Copper Harbor - Lighthouse Overlook Keweenaw
- Eagle Lake - Lakeland Estates Oakland
- Lake St. Clair - St. Clair Shores Memorial Park Beach Macomb
- Ross Lake - Beaverton City Park Gladwin
- Lake Chemung - Lake Chemung Outdoor Resort Livingston
- Sherwood Lake - Sherwood Park Wayne
- Belleville Lake - Van Buren Township Park Wayne
- Lake Huron - Holland Road Beach St. Clair
