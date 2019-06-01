12 killed, multiple injured in mass shooting in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Police said thirteen people are dead, including the suspected shooter, in a mass shooting at a Virginia Beach municipal building.

Police Chief James Cervera said Friday that a shooter opened fire and shot "indiscriminately" at workers inside an operations building in the Virginia Beach Municipal Building Friday afternoon.

Cervera said police returned fire, killing the suspect. He said the suspect was a longtime employee of the city's Public Works Department. One of the people shot is a police officer.

LIVE: Officials give update following mass shooting in Virginia Beach that killed at least 11 people. https://t.co/EjE4I8tbIk https://t.co/K5FRFaiOVO — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 1, 2019

ACTIVE SHOOTER SITUATION-municipal center, building 2. Multiple injuries. At this time it is believed that only 1 shooter, and they have been taken into custody. More to follow — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) May 31, 2019

