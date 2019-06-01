News

12 killed, multiple injured in mass shooting in Virginia Beach

Suspect was longtime employee

By Kayla Clarke, Associated Press

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Police said thirteen people are dead, including the suspected shooter, in a mass shooting at a Virginia Beach municipal building.

Police Chief James Cervera said Friday that a shooter opened fire and shot "indiscriminately" at workers inside an operations building in the Virginia Beach Municipal Building Friday afternoon.

Cervera said police returned fire, killing the suspect. He said the suspect was a longtime employee of the city's Public Works Department. One of the people shot is a police officer.

 

