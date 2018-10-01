13 Michigan schools awarded 2018 National Blue Ribbon Schools recognition

LANSING, Mich. - Thirteen exemplary, high-performing schools in Michigan are being recognized by the U.S. Department of Education as 2018 National Blue Ribbon Schools.

“Michigan schools are creating high-quality learning environments that encourage all students to achieve and succeed,” said Interim State Superintendent Sheila Alles. “Congratulations to these fine schools. Their academic accomplishments serve as milestones to celebrate on our way to make Michigan a Top 10 education state in 10 years.”

The following schools were named as 2018 National Blue Ribbon Schools:

Achieve Charter Academy, Akron-Fairgrove Elementary School, Canton Charter Academy, Dearborn STEM Middle School, Eagle Lake Elementary School, Ernest W. Seaholm High School, Holmes Elementary School, International Academy, Jeffers Elementary School, Lake Hills Elementary School,

Pine River Elementary School, Rosy Mound School and Village Oaks Elementary School.

Each year the Michigan Department of Education nominates 13 public schools annually for this award in the Exemplary High Performing Schools category. Public schools are nominated by each state’s Department of Education and non-public schools are nominated by the Council for American Private Education.

This year up to 420 National Blue Ribbon Schools will be honored during a recognition ceremony Nov. 7-8 in Washington, D.C. Each school receives a banner and plaque.

Last year, 342 schools were honored nationwide.



Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.