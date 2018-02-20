15 cars damaged by series of giant potholes on I-94 in St. Clair Shores

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. - A pothole nightmare on I-94 ended with Michigan State Police troopers shutting down the ramp to the highway from 10 Mile Road.

There were 15 cars seriously damaged by the potholes littered on the side of the highway. It's a dangerous mess, but nobody was injured.

Cars were lined up on the side of the highway while their drivers waited for a tow or attempted to fix tires. At the base of the 10 Mile Road ramp onto I-94 East, a series of giant, deep potholes opened up.

The potholes were filled with water because of Monday's rain, so drivers couldn't see what they were driving into until it was too late.

"It was the loudest noise I've ever heard in my life," Myleiah Pizzurro said.

Pizzurro called police to report the line of cars, which weren't drivable after hitting the potholes. She took a video of the scene:

Michigan State Police troopers arrived and realized there was a serious problem.

"My tire was just obliterated," Pizzurro said. "My rim is just shot, destroyed."

Troopers closed the ramp and called the Michigan Department of Transportation. A patching truck came out to fill the holes, but it's only a temporary fix. The patches don't work unless it's dry, and the rain is expected to continue through Tuesday.

It took hours to get everybody towed off the freeway, and the damage is extensive.

You can watch Mara MacDonald's full story in the video posted above.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.