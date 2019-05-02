16-year-old leads police pursuit from Roseville to Warren

ROSEVILLE, Mich. - A 16-year-old boy led police from Roseville to Warren on a chase Thursday afternoon.

According to authorities, just before 1 p.m. the teen was speeding in a 2018 Dodge Challenger on Common Road, approaching Groesbeck Highway. Roseville police began to pursue him on southbound Groesbeck Highway, ultimately ending the pursuit on 12 Mile Road in Warren. Minutes later, the Warren Police Department found the vehicle. The teenager pulled over and attempted to flee on foot but was taken into custody by Warren police and was turned over to the Roseville Police Department.

