17-year-old student accused of making threats against Ben Carson High School in Detroit

Randall Bowen, 17, of Detroit, was charged in connection with making threats against Ben Carson High School in Detroit on Thursday, March 8, 2018. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A 17-year-old student was charged Thursday in connection with threats made against Ben Carson High School in Detroit.

Randall Bowen, of Detroit, was charged with false report or threat of terrorism and malicious use of telecommunications services.

Prosecutors allege Bowen sent an email to the school March 1 at about 3:30 p.m. issuing a threat against the school.

An investigation by Detroit police led to the arrest of Bowen.

No other information was made available.

