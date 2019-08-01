18-year-old Sterling Heights motorcyclist killed in crash, officials say

The scene of a fatal motorcycle crash at Ryan Road and Gloucester Drive in Sterling Heights on Aug. 1, 2019. (WDIV)

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. - An 18-year-old Sterling Heights motorcyclist was killed Thursday in a crash, police said.

The crash happened before 11 a.m. Thursday at Ryan Road and Gloucester Drive in Sterling Heights, according to authorities.

Sources told Local 4 the motorcyclist was killed in a collision that involved two cars.

Aerial video showed the burned motorcycle lying in the street.

It's unclear who caused the crash.

Ryan Road is closed while police investigate.

