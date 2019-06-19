19-year-old electrocuted while doing work inside Port Huron business

PORT HURON, Mich. - A 19-year-old man was electrocuted Tuesday while doing electrical work at a business in Port Huron, police said.

Dion Thomas Stephenson, of St. Clair, was working at 11:18 a.m. Tuesday at a business in the 2600 block of 20th Street, officials said.

Stephenson was shocked while working, and when firefighters and police officers arrived, he was pronounced dead, according to authorities.

Police are investigating Stephenson's death as a workplace accident. They said no foul play is suspected.

