DETROIT - A 19-year-old man is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting early Tuesday morning on Detroit's west side.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. on Memorial Street, east of the Southfield Freeway and north of Ford Road.

Police said the victim was found shot to death inside the home.

It's unclear what led to the shooting.

