2 adults, 2 children injured in shooting on MacKenzie Street in Detroit

DETROIT - Detroit police are investigating a shooting that injured four people including two children Tuesday morning at a home on MacKenzie Street near Joy and Livernois roads.

A 39-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman both were shot in the head. An 8-year-old boy was shot in the left ear and left hand. A 3-year-old girl suffered facial injuries, police said. It was first reported she was pistol-whipped in her face, but it's unclear if she was actually shot in her face.

The children were rush to Children's Hospital. The 8-year-old boy is in critical condition. The girl's condition is not known at this time. The two adults were taken to Receiving Hospital where they are in critical condition.

An 11-year-old boy was able to escape to a nearby home and call police for help. He was having difficulty breathing.

The home is on MacKenzie Street not far from Prairie Street.

Police said they are searching for a shooting suspect but no suspect information available at this time. They do not believe this was an attempted murder-suicide.

Investigators are working to figure out what led to this violence.

Four people were shot on MacKenzie Street July 9, 2019 in Detroit. (WDIV)

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.