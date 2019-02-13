2 charged in connection with Macomb County drugstore thefts; authorities seek 3rd man

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. - Two men are facing charges in connection with a string of Macomb County drugstore thefts.

Authorities said Kenneth Gildersleeve, 54, of Lake, is charged with one count of organized retail crime and one count of second-degree retail fraud. Michael Troy, 32, of Pontiac, is charged with one count of first-degree retail fraud.

Thefts were reported at multiple drugstores between Jan. 20 and Feb. 7. The items stolen included liquor, infant formula and condoms from stores across the county. Authorities said businesses in Harrison Township, Macomb Township and Mt. Clemens were among those that were hit.

A witness was able to provide authorities with a license plate and vehicle description. Authorities said the vehicle was registered to a man who said he loaned the vehicle to Gildersleeve.

Gildersleeve and Troy were located when the vehicle was stopped by authorities Friday in Wayne County.

Gildersleeve was given a $5,000 bond and Troy received a $10,000 bond. They are due back in court Feb. 25.

Authorities are still looking for a third man, known as Frank. Anyone with information is asked to call the Macomb County Sheriff's Office at 586-463-1854.

