2 children hurt in crash on Chalmers in Detroit

DETROIT - Two children were seriously hurt in a crash Monday morning on Detroit's east side.

It happened on Chalmers St. near Eastwood.

Police said the kids are 4 and 9 years old. Their mother was driving on Chalmers Street near Eastwood when the vehicle crashed. The driver of the other vehicle ran away from the scene.

Crash investigators said the mother was driving a minivan westbound on Eastwood when she struck a Jeep Wrangler that was traveling southbound on Chalmers Street. The Jeep rolled.

Police said the driver of the Wrangler and a passenger both walked away from the crash scene, leaving the Jeep.

An investigation is ongoing.

