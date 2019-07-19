2 dogs shot while in fenced-in yard of Detroit home

2 dogs were shot in their own fenced-in yard on July 15, 2019. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Samson and Sadie, two dogs, were shot Monday after they were let out into a fenced-in yard by their owner to go to the bathroom.

It happened at a house on Wormer Street.

According to the Detroit Pit Crew Dog Rescue, the dogs were shot by a neighbor, who then shot at the owners of the dogs. The owners said police did not respond to their 911 call, so they rushed the dogs to Five Mile Animal Hospital in Redford Charter Township. Sadie suffered a flesh wound, but Samson was seriously injured.

Samson was moved to BluePearl Pet Hospital for intense medical treatment.

The owners said they paid thousands of dollars to save their dogs and were laughed at by police when they confronted them.

A police report was filed with No. 1907150330.

The owners said they are too afraid to return home and are staying with the dogs in a motel.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5800.

A fundraiser was set up to help assist the family with the dog's medical bills. You can donate here.

You can find more information on the Detroit Pit Crew Rescue at its official website here.

