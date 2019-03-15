2 ice fishermen pulled from water on Lake St. Clair near Metro Beach

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Firefighters rescued two ice fishermen who fell into the ice on Lake St. Clair near Metro Beach in Harrison Township on Thursday.

The conditions for the rescue were rough, with high winds and a dense fog that made it hard to see.

“I sent multiple crews out and it was pretty much a search and rescue mission,” Battalion Chief Mark Hoskin said.

Firefighters found the two and got them to shore but once the fog lifted, it was clear there were plenty of others still in their shanties on the compromised ice.

Firefighters can’t force people off Lake St. Clair but they’re advising everybody to stay off.

“Especially with our storms coming through, all that rain and the warmer temperatures is melting the ice. It’s just not safe; we’d ask everyone to stay off,” he said.

ORIGINAL: Crews rescuing ice fishermen near Lake St. Clair Metropark

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.