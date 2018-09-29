2 killed in Eastpointe house fire, one victim in critical condition

Two people were killed in an Eastpointe house fire that happened 7 a.m. Saturday on Nevada Street.

Police responded to the scene after several 911 calls were made about the fire.

When police officers arrived, they found the home engulfed in flames. Officers learned that one person had escaped the fire and three family members were trapped inside.

The Eastpointe Fire Department arrived on scene and rescued the three people from the home. But two of the victims, a man and a woman - both 40-years-old -- died at the scene.

The surviving family members were transported to a local hospital for treatment. One victim is in critical condition, the other in stable condition. All of the victims are related.

Eastpointe police and fire investigators are working with state and local partners to determine the cause of the fire.

It is unknown at this point whether there were any working smoke detectors in the home. The Eastpointe Fire Department says it is extremely important to have operating smoke detectors in your home to prevent similar tragedies.

