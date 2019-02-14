2 Michigan school districts cut winter, spring breaks to make up snow days

Two Michigan school districts are shortening upcoming winter breaks to make up for snow days.

NBC 25 reports Frankenmuth and Ovid-Elsie school districts will be shortening their spring breaks this year after the districts have racked up 13 and 14 snow days, repetitively.

Michigan allows school districts six forgivable snow days, although they can apply for up to three more.

Both districts will take two days away from their mid-winter breaks and adding a half day to Good Friday. Many other Michigan districts are dealing with similar snow day issues this year.

Here are the schedule changes for the two districts:

Frankenmuth:

Friday, February 22 and Monday, February 25 – Regular school days

Friday, April 19 – Half day of school

Ovid-Elsie:

Friday, February 15 and Monday, February 18 – Regular school days

Friday, April 19 – Half day of school

