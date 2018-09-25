DETROIT - Two people were found dead Tuesday morning inside a burning home on Detroit's west side.

The fire started around 3 a.m. in a home in the 19000 block of Fielding Street in the area of 7 Mile and Evergreen roads.

The bodies are "burned beyond recognition," so the victims are unidentifiable at this time.

Detroit police said it is unclear if the fire was intentionally set. Power outages and blackouts were reported earlier in the neighborhood.

Detroit police and fire investigators have been at the home all morning.

