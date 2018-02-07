2 teenage girls killed in crash on I-96 near Lansing

Two teenage girls were killed in a crash in Wheatfield Township on Tuesday, February 7, 2018. (WILX)

WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Two teenage girls were killed Tuesday evening in a crash on I-96 in Wheatfield Township.

According to Michigan State Police, the girls were traveling westbound on I-96 and crashed at about 5:45 p.m. near Williamston Road in Ingham County.

Investigators said it appears the driver lost control and entered the median, before striking a tree and rolling over.

Both girls were pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers said both occupants were wearing their seatbelts and alcohol does not appear to be factor.

Westbound I-96 was closed for about four hours for the investigation.

