2 young children found alone in Detroit motel after shooting; police search for parents

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for the parents of two young children found alone Tuesday morning at Cranbrook Motel on the Lodge Freeway service drive near 8 Mile Road.

Sources said a man was walking through the parking lot of the motel, heard some people arguing and then heard shots fired. He was hit by gunfire. Police said he is going to survive.

During the shooting investigation, police found a bullet hole in one of the motel room’s windows. They then found two children, both under 2 years old, inside the room alone.

A bullet hole was found in a window of motel room where children were found alone March 27, 2018 in Detroit. (WDIV)

Detroit police are trying to figure who left the kids at the motel.

Anyone with information on these children needs to contact the Detroit Police Department.

Meanwhile, it's unclear what happened at the motel. Police are working to figure out who fired gunshots and why.

