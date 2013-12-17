DETROIT – Shawn Ley is a multiple Emmy award-winning reporter for Local 4.

In more than 20 years covering stories in television news, Shawn's reporting has taken him from war-torn eastern Europe, to reporting from an F-16 fighter jet and now to the fast and furious breaking news of Detroit.

You can see Shawn's reports on Local 4 News Morning, Local 4 News at Noon & Local 4 News starting at 5pm.

If you have a great story, Shawn would love to hear about it. Please email him at sley@wdiv.com.

You can connect directly with Shawn by following him on Twitter @shawnleylive. He'll break news with his Tweets, show you first video of the scene he's seeing and share news & insights with you 24 hours a day.

As a husband and father of four, Shawn doesn’t just tell you what’s happening, he’ll use his experiences to relate the story to you and how it may impact your family’s life at home.

SHAWN'S FAVORITE 4