TV is constantly evolving. Do you want to be a part of that evolution?

We're looking for people who are smart (not just book smart) and want to contribute to the conversation of how we view content, create it and market it.

Creative Services interns are hard-working and detail-oriented individuals who want to gain valuable experience in the television/media industry. They are curious and are passionate about how media companies work and want to explore career interests.

What's so important about local TV?

Local journalists and producers of local programming are crucial to telling the stories that make up our communities.

Position Summary: The Creative Services team is the marketing and design department for Local 4. We promote local and NBC programming, syndication and online.

The ideal candidate possesses excellent written and verbal communication skills, has the ability to multi-task, works well under pressure and takes initiative. Creative thinkers are essential. Help us reach new audiences and strengthen the relationships with our current viewers.

Responsibilities include monitoring Local 4's website - ClickOnDetroit.com, monitoring WDIV apps, screening and logging video, assisting with press releases, attending promotional events and helping producers with day-to-day needs.

Requirements: Undergraduate (junior/senior standing) student attending an accredited college or university majoring in Communications/Marketing/Journalism/Broadcasting or a related field of study. Students must be able to obtain college credit for the internship experience.

Students should have a strong academic record (GPA of at least a 3.0 is strongly preferred).

Duration/Hours: Must be able to work 24 hours per week between the hours of 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. (Mon-Fri) during a 13-18 week period. Note: Some special projects may require working nights and/or weekends.

FALL (September–December)* WINTER/SPRING (January–April) SUMMER (May–August)

If you have any questions about an internship in the Creative Services department please contact Donna Harper at 313-222-0643.

Download: WDIV-TV Local 4 - Internship Packet with application

Updated 11/11/14