Internships in the IT/Engineering Department are offered during the fall and summer semesters only (not available winter semester).

Background: IT Broadcast Engineering is a unique and exciting field at the heart of the modern television facility, combining aspects of Electrical/Computer Engineering, Computer Science, and enterprise IT.

Engineering interns will have the opportunity to develop skills in the areas of systems architecture, networking and programming to learn how these are applied in television production. Interns will also gain hands-on experience with broadcast equipment used in producing newscasts and entertainment programs.

Applicants should have a course curriculum in Engineering or Computer Science, a passion and curiosity for technical learning, strong analytical reasoning and communication skills, and the ability to work autonomously or in teams.

Engineering Interns will participate in the following daily functions:

• IT Technical Support • Computer Video Servers • Database Management • Broadcast Computer Applications • Broadcast Computer Hardware Installation • Electronic Graphics Integration • Maintenance / Production of Broadcast Equipment

Duration/Hours: Must be able to work 24 hours per week between the hours of 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. (Mon-Fri) during a 13-18 week period.

FALL (September–December) SUMMER (May–August)

Download: WDIV-TV Local 4 - Internship Packet with application

Updated 11/11/14